Seattle Mariners Third Baseman Joins Prestigious Group of Hitters with Latest Achievement
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners were on the losing end of one of the most exciting games of the season — a 7-6 result against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.
The Padres broke out to an early and dominant lead after putting up five runs in the top of the first. The Mariners took the lead after hitting two respective three-run home runs in the bottom of the fifth.
San Diego promptly put up two more runs in the top of the sixth for the eventual final of 7-6, though the Mariners threatened against All-Star reliever Mason Miller in the seventh and hit two balls hard off closer Robert Suarez in the bottom of the ninth.
Left fielder Randy Arozarena was responsible for the first three-run homer in the fifth. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez was responsible for the second, and joined an exclusive group of hitters in the process.
Suarez reached 101 RBIs on the season with his homer — the fourth time he's done that in his 12-year career. According to a post shared on "X" by Mariners PR, Suarez became the fifth player with four seasons of 100 more RBIs since 2018.
Other players included on that list are Jose Ramirez, Pete Alonso, Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado.
Suarez has scored 76 runs in 130 games this season. He's hit 23 doubles and 41 home runs to go with his 101 RBIs. He's slashed .235/.308/.543 with an .851 OPS.
Since Seattle reacquired Suarez in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 30, Suarez has scored 12 times in 24 games and has hit four doubles and five homers with 14 RBIs. He's slashed .174/.250/.395 with a .645 OPS.
Suarez needs eight home runs to tie, and nine to pass, his single-season career-high of 49, which he set with the Cincinnati Reds in 2019. He needs three RBIs to match, and four to pass, his single-season career-high in that stat, which he set with the Reds in 2018.
