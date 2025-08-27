Seattle Mariners Recall Right-Handed Pitcher to Provide Boost to Bullpen
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners added a familiar, but surprising arm to their major league bullpen ahead of a series finale against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.
The Mariners recalled right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers and optioned right-handed reliever Sauryn Lao to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
Hancock will pitch out of the bullpen for the Mariners — a departure from what his role has been with the team since he made his MLB debut in 2023.
Hancock has been the club's "No. 6" starting pitcher for the majority of his big league tenure, but the recent emergence of rookie starting pitcher Logan Evans left the former's place in the rotation in doubt. The additions of top 100 pitching prospects Jurrangelo Cijntje and Kade Anderson to the farm system, who are both projected for a 2027 call-up according to MLB Pipeline, also left questions as to what Hancock's role on the team would be in the future.
Hancock's last two outings with Tacoma have been out of the bullpen. He's pitched two innings and struck out two batters, walked one and allowed one earned run on two hits. His velocity topped out at 99.1 mph, which is the highest velocity recorded by the former Georgia product in his professional career.
Hancock has posted a career ERA of 5.10 with 98 strikeouts in 150 innings pitched across 30 starts. He has a 5.47 ERA and has fanned 53 batters in 77.1 innings pitched across 15 starts this season. His number of starts, strikeouts and innings pitched are all single-season career-highs.
