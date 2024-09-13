Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Comments on Longevity of Texas Rangers Manager
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson is nearly a month into his tenure as skipper and it's been an overall successful one.
The Mariners have done well under Wilson and have gone 10-8 and moved as close as 3.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West.
Seattle is still looking to keep its season going to October. But to do that they'll have to get through the Texas Rangers in a four-game series starting at 6:40 p.m. PT on Thursday.
The Rangers are managed by 27-year manager Bruce Bochy. His first managerial job was a tenure with the San Diego Padres from 1995-2006. Wilson was still a catcher for the Mariners during most of those years Bochy was with the Padres.
Wilson shared some complimentary words for the four-time World Series champion Bochy before Thursday's game against Texas.
"As a player, when (Bochy) was in San Diego, I had a chance to see him up close quite a bit," Wilson said. "And spring training and whatnot and had a tremendous respect for him as a player watching him manage all those years. And now being in a different seat, clearly what (Bochy) has been able to accomplish in baseball — winning a couple championships and doing the things he's done — you have a lot of respect for him. And he's been doing this a long time."
Wilson and Bochy are both former major league catchers and both have that experience of learning the extra details of being a big league skipper compared to bein a player — something that Wilson also expanded on before Thursday's game.
"It's been a learning curve, for sure," Wilson said. "But I think we've talked about this before — understanding that some of the processes that we have in place are excellent and really helps make things a little bit easier as you come into a situation like this. But there are things that come up on a daily basis that you didn't have to deal with as a player. So those are the things that take a little getting used to."
It will be interesting to see what plays out on the field in this matchup between a four-time champion manager in Bochy and a rookie skipper in Wilson.
