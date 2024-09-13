Seattle Mariners Manager Comments on Interesting Draw of Opposing Pitchers

TEX Kumar Rocker will make his MLB Debut today -- 16 months after needing TJ



Texas doesn't want to push him past 50 IP this year (currently at 36.2) and he will likely go just 75ish pitches or 5 IP.



He has a 47:4 K:BB over his last 29.2 MiLB innings.



I'm waiting for his u3.5… pic.twitter.com/kWrPEnQyXU