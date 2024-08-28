Seattle Mariners Manager Comments on Struggles of Julio Rodriguez
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are set to play the rubber match of their series on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Five games into Dan Wilson's managerial tenure for the Mariners — a lot of players have had decent performances. Victor Robles, Leo Rivas, Josh Rojas and Justin Turner have all had multi-hit games; Randy Arozarena had a three-run home run against his former team (the Rays) — his first long ball at T-Mobile Park since Seattle acquired him; and Dylan Moore set a new career-high with three steals in a single game.
But there's one player that hasn't quite found his touch since Wilson took over. And, unfortunately for Seattle — that player happens to be the franchise star.
Center fielder Julio Rodriguez has mustered just one hit in the five games Wilson has managed. He's gone a combined 1-for-18 going into Wednesday and has struck out six times.
Rodriguez made his return to center field for the Mariners' six-game homestead after over a month away from the field with a high-ankle sprain. He's made amazing defensive plays. But he's looked noticeably uncomfortable at the plate at times, sometimes stumbling and getting off-balanced on his swings.
Wilson took some time before Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay to comment on Rodriguez's struggles.
"I know (Rodriguez and hitting coach Edgar Martinez) are working on things in the cages," Wilson said. "And if there's a guy that can do it it's (Martinez). I think the biggest thing (for Rodriguez) is just not trying to put too much pressure on himself and I think offensively, we all are trying to find that magic bullet. But the reality is we all just got to do our part and be who we are. I know he's getting back to that and I'm excited for when that really, really turns. ... He's definitely put in the work. Hitting's hard. ... I know he's put in the work, I know he's done what he has to do. And I know it's there and it's going to happen here."
Rodriguez is hitting .251 this season with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs. If Seattle hopes to continue its season past September into the postseason — Rodriguez's bat will likely play a factor.
