Seattle Mariners Can't Muster Late-Game Magic in Loss to Tampa Bay Rays
SEATTLE — Close games are apparently a staple of the Seattle Mariners in the early stages of Dan Wilson's managerial tenure. Unfortunately for the Mariners — the latest one didn't go in their favor.
Seattle lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Tuesday. The loss dropped the M's to 67-66 on the year and kept it 3.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West. It was the fourth one-run game the Mariners have played out of five that Wilson has managed.
"Boy, we fought until the end again tonight," Wilson said in a postgame interview Tuesday. "I thought (Tampa Bay starter Jeffrey Springs), for them, pitched a good ball game early. ... He was tough for five innings. Couldn't get anything going. And then I thought (Victor Robles) really ignited things. He's an exciting player. It's great to have him back in the lineup causing some havoc, using his legs and getting us on top. And then, a couple late-inning homers — just weren't able to overcome it. I thought (Logan Gilbert) threw the ball tremendous."
Seattle and Tampa Bay's starting pitchers guaranteed that Tuesday's game was going to be low-scoring in the early-goings.
Gilbert went six innings and allowed four hits while striking out 10 batters. He gave up no free bases. It was the second-straight 10-strikeout game from a Mariners starter.
"I feel like my stuff's been good. It's just good games or bad games are kind of depending on my mentality and recommitting to my plan every batter," Gilbert said in a postgame interview Tuesday. "I was pretty good at first-pitch strikes tonight and just trying to race to two strikes as quick as possible and expand from there. When I do that, I'm usually in better situations. So it's really about just that simple mentality that helps me."
Springs saw Gilbert's outing and responded in kind. He struck out nine batters in five innings, gave up one hit and walked two. He accounted for more than half of the Rays staff's 17 strikeouts for the game.
Both teams found their openings against the respective bullpens.
Victor Robles got Seattle on the board first in the bottom of the sixth. He sprinted home after Tampa Bay catcher Alex Jackson sailed a throw into left field attempting to catch Robles stealing third. The throwing error put the Mariners up 1-0.
It didn't take long for the Rays to answer back. Center fielder Jose Siri hit a two-out, two-RBI home run to center field to put Tampa Bay in front 2-1 in the top of the seventh.
First baseman Yandy Diaz tallied another score for the Rays one inning later with a solo home run to left field that made it 3-1.
Cal Raleigh brought the Mariners back within one in the bottom of the eighth with a two-out RBI single that scored Leo Rivas and cut Tampa Bay's lead down to the eventual final of 3-2.
Seattle had the game-tying and go-ahead runs on base after Raleigh's single. Randy Arozarena, who hit a three-run homer on Monday against his former squad, struck out looking in three pitches and left the two runners stranded.
Mitch Haniger hit a two-out single to get on base in the bottom of the ninth but was also left on base.
One loss doesn't diminish the good the Mariners have shown during their current homestead. But 17 strikeouts and blowing a chance to pull within 2.5 games of Houston (which lost to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday) doesn't inspire confidence.
Seattle will aim to get two consecutive in the rubber match at 1:10 p.m. PT on Wednesday. Luis Castillo will get the start for the Mariners.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS DOMINATE RAYS IN SERIES OPENER: Bryce Miller struck out 10 batters and Randy Arozarena and Jorge Polanco both hit home runs in the Seattle Mariners 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. CLICK HERE
HOLLANDER GIVES UPDATES ON RELIEVERS: Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander gave an update on the injuries to Gregory Santos, Yimi Garcia and Matt Brash before Monday's win against the Tampa Bay Rays. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ROOKIE IMPRESSING IN FIRST BIG-LEAGUE LOOK: Seattle Mariners reliever Troy Taylor has impressed new manager Dan Wilson in his few appearances since being called up on Aug. 10. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady