Seattle Mariners Open Series Against Tampa Bay Rays With Dominant Outing From Miller
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners continued to roll in the Dan Wilson era and earned their third win out of their last four games with a 5-1 against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.
The win improved Seattle to 67-65 and brought it within 3.5 games of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West.
The Mariners were led on Monday by a pitching masterclass from starter Bryce Miller.
Miller opened the game as well as any starter could and struck out the side in order. He went seven innings and allowed two hits, one earned run and struck out 10 batters. He didn't give up a free base throughout his quality start.
"Main thing is just coming to the field and feeling good and being able to do my whole routine throughout the week," Miller said in a postgame interview Monday. "Last year — body was tired. Bullpens were shortened. The intent on the bullpens was shortened. And right now I feel like I can go out and prepare how I'm used to preparing every week. So just try to stay on top of all my stuff the best I can and be ready to go every fifth and sixth day."
Miller's lone blemish came in the top of the sixth inning when right fielder Josh Lowe hit a solo home run to center field to put the Rays up 1-0.
Jorge Polanco got the run back for Seattle with a solo home run of his own to right field in the bottom of the second that tied the game 1-1.
Left fielder and former Tampa Bay All-Star Randy Arozarena hit a three-run home run to right field one inning later to put the Mariners ahead 4-1.
It was Arozarena's first home run at T-Mobile Park since Seattle acquired him in a trade from the Rays on July 26.
"You know — it felt good being able to give the team the advantage at that inning," Arozarena said via a translator in a postgame interview Monday. "Something I'm not ever going to do is lose my confidence. But when something like that happens — it just boosts your confidence a little bit more. And it was a little bit more special because it was my first one in this ballpark being part of the home team. So it was nice."
Leo Rivas tacked one on for the Mariners in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single that resulted in the eventual final of 5-1.
Relievers Austin Voth and Trent Thornton came in for Seattle in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. The two combined for three more strikeouts to give the pitching staff 13 'K's' on the day. Tampa Bay mustered just two hits throughout the game and left one runner stranded.
It was arguably the best game Seattle has played since its 12-1 win on Aug. 11 against the New York Mets and was a good indication of what the Mariners can be while at their best.
With 30 games left in the season — Seattle's postseason aspirations seem a lot more possible than they did even a week ago.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
HOLLANDERS PROVIDES INJURY UPDATE: Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander provided injury updates on starting shortstop JP Crawford and others before Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. CLICK HERE
MARINERS WIN FIRST SERIES OF DAN WILSON ERA: Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo went over six innings for the fifth start in a row and Justin Turner and Josh Rojas had two hits apiece in a 4-3 win against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. CLICK HERE
MOORE SETS CAREER HIGH: Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore stole three bases on Sunday's win against the San Francisco Giants. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady