Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Comments on The 2,000th Game at T-Mobile Park
SEATTLE — Sunday will be an eventful day for the Seattle Mariners.
It will wrap up the first series in Dan Wilson's tenure as manager and will likely pay huge dividends one way or another for Seattle's attempted push in the postseason.
It will also be a monumental moment for T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners will play the 2,000th game in the ballpark's history on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants.
T-Mobile Park was originally opened as Safeco Field with the first game being played on July 15, 1999. The building was officially renamed to T-Mobile Park on Jan. 1, 2019.
Whether Sunday results in a win or a loss for Seattle — Wilson's name will be etched in the history of the ballpark.
Or, more appropriately, his name will be etched history again.
Wilson and current Mariners hitting coach Edgar Martinez were both in the lineup for the team's first game at T-Mobile Park. Wilson, who played catcher for over a decade with Seattle, scored the team's first run at then-Safeco Field.
Wilson commented on being a part of the ballpark's history before Sunday's game against the Giants.
"It's still one of the most beautiful ballparks in the league," Wilson said. "To be here in the (1999) game was pretty special. I actually didn't know (I scored the first run) so that's a new piece of info for me. But it's a beautiful ballpark and to have a nice day out here and the roof open seems kind of fitting for that. There's a lot of great memories. It's nice to be here. And that number of games in the ballpark — to be around for that is pretty cool."
The Mariners have a 1,058-941 record at T-Mobile Park throughout their history. Wilson will hope to give the organization its 1,059th win on Sunday.
