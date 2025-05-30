Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Confirms Return Date For Pitcher Bryce Miller
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will get another starting pitcher back in the fold over the weekend.
Mariners manager Dan Wilson confirmed in a pregame interview Thursday that Bryce Miller is planned to make his return off the injured list for a game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.
Miller's return will come in the second game of the series against the Twins. Bryan Woo will start on Friday and Luis Castillo will take the mound Sunday, according to Wilson.
Miller has been on the 15-day injured list since May 14 (retroactive to May 12) due to right elbow inflammation. He also has a bone spur in the back of his right elbow, but Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said he doesn't anticipate the spur will need management for the rest of the season.
The third-year starting pitcher received a cortisone shot before being placed on the IL.
Miller has struggled to feel comfortable and go deep into games this season. He has a 5.22 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 21 walks in 39.2 innings pitched in eight starts. His longest outing of the season was his first one against the Athletics on March 29. He pitched 5.2 innings in that start.
Miller was one of the best pitchers in the American League in the second half of 2024. He had a 1.89 ERA and fanned 73 batters in 71.1 innings in 12 starts after the All-Star break last year.
The hope is that with the inflammation handled, Miller can return to the form he had before this season.
"It's just been really frustrating because I feel like I've done everything I possibly can, arm care-wise, preparation-wise" Miller said in an interview May 14. "And it just hasn't improved. It sucks going on the IL and it sucks missing starts, but the best news is that everything else looks really good. ... If I can take care of it now and be good through the summer, through the length of the season and hopefully in the playoffs, that's what I want."
