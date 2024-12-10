Seattle Mariners Reportedly Not in The 'Red Zone' on Any Potential Deals
The Seattle Mariners have needs on the roster, but there are still big questions about how they will fill them.
Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto has already said that the team has needs at first base, second base and third base.
Seattle, so far, has had trade negotiations involving Boston Red Sox first base Triston Casas, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, and Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner. They've also been linked to Cubs' outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger.
The initial trade talks for Bohm and Casas had a hefty return attached to them. For Bohm, the Phillies wanted one of Logan Gilbert or George Kirby. For Casas, the Red Sox wanted one of Bryan Woo or Bryce Miller.
Reports have indicated that the Mariners are "disinclined" from trading one of their young pitchers. That's probably why Seattle hasn't appeared close to making a deal yet.
Per a story from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer, Dipoto said that the team is still a bit of ways from making a deal:
“We've not really gone past surface level in just about anything outside of free-agent pursuits,” Dipoto said. “And to that end, I would say that we’re not in the red zone on anything.”
Back on Sept. 28, Seattle called the idea of trading a starting pitcher "plan z" on the ways the team hopes to improve. Kramer's story has said that the Mariners have received "less phone calls" due to their hesitance to move on from a starting pitcher.
If the team doesn't want to move a pitcher, the offseason could continue to be slow for Seattle.
