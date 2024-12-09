Seattle Mariners Could Clear up Salary For All-Star First Baseman Pete Alonso
The New York Mets officially won the Juan Soto sweepstakes with a 15-year, $765 million contract that was a record-high in American sports.
And although the Seattle Mariners weren't in the running to acquire Soto, they might benefit from the Mets landing him.
Four-time All-Star and former New York first baseman Pete Alonso is a free agent and has been forced to wait until his team resolved negotiations with Soto. For most of the offseason, reporters and insiders have said a return to the Mets is the most likely scenario for Alonso.
But recent reports of Alonso's status have said that Seattle and the Washington Nationals are in the mix for the slugger.
MLB insider Jon Morosi said on MLB Network on Monday morning that it's "less likely" Alonso re-signs with New York and speculated that the Mariners could clear salary to sign him.
There's been rumors that Seattle has expressed willingness to listen to offers for starting pitcher Luis Castillo. If the Mariners move off of all of Castillo's $24.15 million salary in 2025, they would have roughly $35-40 million available in payroll.
Middle infielder Willy Adames recently signed with the San Francisco Giants on a seven-year. $182 million deal. Jim Bowden of the Athletic mocked Alonso to Seattle on a similar deal (seven years, $189 million). The Mariners sans Castillo would be able to sign Alonso to a deal like Bowden projected.
Alonso is coming off a season where he batted just .240 but with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs. During the Mets run to the National League Championship series, he hit .273 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 13 games played.
Seattle owner/chairman John Stanton has said in the offseason that he doesn't expect the team to spent big on an elite free agent. But with the way things have played out, the Mariners could have a chance to pull of an unexpected move before Winter Meetings conclude.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
POSSIBLE MARINERS TARGET SASAKI TO MEET WITH TEAMS AFTER WINTER MEETINGS: A recent report stated that the Japanese ace is expected to begin meeting with and possibly negotiate with teams as soon as Dec. 15. CLICK HERE
FORD NAMED TRADE CANDIDATE TO WATCH: One MLB writer picked out the Great Britain catcher as the prospect from the Seattle Mariners stacked farm system that could get moved in a deal. CLICK HERE
REPORTER PROJECTS ALONSO TO SEATTLE ON HEFTY DEAL: The Athletic's Jim Bowden listed the Seattle Mariners as a fit for Pete Alonso on a seven-year, $189 million deal. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.