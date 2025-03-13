Seattle Mariners Manager Gives Injury Update on Starting Pitcher George Kirby
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners injury woes seemed to be left in 2024 for most of spring training. That was before news broke on March 7 that starting pitcher George Kirby was week-to-week with right shoulder inflammation.
The news came with the information that he would likely begin the season on the injured list and could miss up to two weeks. Kirby wanted to pitch through the inflammation, but Mariners officials elected to shut him down and wouldn't reactivate him until the inflammation was gone. It's the first lengthy injury of Kirby's four-year career.
Seattle manager Dan Wilson provided an update on Kirby in a news conference Thursday afternoon at the Peoria Sports Complex.
"It is as to be expected," Wilson said. "A couple days after the injection to be able to just kind of cool off a little and let (the shoulder) cool down. And I think they're in the process of putting a game plan together and should learn more in a few days. Obviously this is a very difficult time for a competitor like George. Anytime you have to sit and wait, it becomes very difficult. But we all want to get George out there as quickly as possible. And we will be able to do that once we get a good plan in place."
Wilson's statements seems to indicate the Mariners are still in the evaluation process for Kirby. But the team seems to have a better idea of a timeline for his return, per Wilson's comments of "putting a game plan together."
Kirby has been one of the best command pitchers in the league for three seasons. He had a 3.53 ERA across 33 starts in 2024 with 179 strikeouts in 191 innings pitched.
Having Kirby out for any stretch of time is a negative for Seattle. But the 2023 All-Star's recovery is progressing.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
CAL RALEIGH STILL TRYING TO GET IN THE GROOVE: The Mariners Platinum Glove winner has hit under .200 three weeks into Cactus League play. CLICK HERE
ANDRES MUNOZ NEW PITCH GETS POSITIVE GRADES: The Seattle Mariners closer's new offering continued to receive praise after his appearance on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
GREGORY SANTOS READY TO PUT TOGETHER HEALTHY SEASON: The strong-armed Mariners pitcher is eager to get back on the mound after missing most of 2024 with injuries. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.