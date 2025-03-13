Andres Munoz New Pitch Receives Plus Grades Against Kansas City Royals
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners bullpen wasn't at its best in a 7-6 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz. The Mariners let up four runs in the top of the ninth for the final result.
Seattle's starting lineup and starting pitcher Bryan Woo helped lead the team to a 5-1 lead going into the fifth inning. Andres Munoz took the mound in the fifth inning and didn't his best outing.
Munoz allowed one earned run off one hit and hit one batter with a bitch while failing to record a strikeout. It was his fourth appearance of the spring.
But Munoz still showed solid stuff with the newest pitch he's added to his arsenal.
According to Thomas Nestico (@TJStats on "X"), Munoz threw his new "kick-changeup" twice out of 15 pitches. The kick-change had an average velocity of 90.3 mph, landed in the strike zone once and was chased both times. It earned a grade of 80 — the highest mark including the three other pitches Munoz threw (slider, sinker, fastball).
Munoz said in an interview Wednesday that he's still deciding how often he'll utilize the kick-change and implement it in game scenarios.
Munoz was already one of the best closers in the American League in 2024. He made the first All-Star game of his career and had a 2.12 ERA in 60 appearances. He had 22 saves and struck out 77 batters in 59.1 innings pitched.
Munoz has had confirmation from teammates, coaches and his Platinum Glove-winning catcher Cal Raleigh that the kick-change is a good pitch. If he can work the new offering into his arsenal effectively, he'll be even more dangerous on the mound in 2025.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
GREGORY SANTOS READY TO PUT TOGETHER HEALTHY SEASON: The strong-armed Mariners pitcher is eager to get back on the mound after missing most of 2024 with injuries. CLICK HERE
RANDY JOHNSON MAKES APPEARANCE AT SEATTLE MARINERS SPRING TRAINING: The multi-time Cy Young winner shared stories and advice with the team's starting rotation on Wednesday during a workout in Peoria, Ariz. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM SEATTLE MARINERS 7-6 LOSS AGAINST KANSAS CITY ROYALS: Bryan Woo and Julio Rodriguez shined for the Mariners on Wednesday against the Royals, though the bullpen faltered. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.