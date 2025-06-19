Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Talks About Hellish Upcoming Road Trip, Schedule
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners closed out a six-game homestand with a 4-2 record, but it ended on a poor note as they lost 3-1 on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox. After sweeping the Cleveland Guardians, Seattle dropped two of three against the Sox.
And now, the M's are headed out on one of the most difficult stretches of the year. They'll play 10 games in 10 days on the road against the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers, all playoff contenders. Then, they'll play seven more days in a row against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Kansas City Royals.
While the trip, and the schedule, are a gauntlet, Seattle should be refreshed at the start of it. J.P. Crawford sat on Wednesday while Cal Raleigh was able to play designated hitter. Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena were removed early from a blowout win on Tuesday and the bullpen's leverage arms are rested also. Luke Raley could be back from a strained oblique as early as this weekend as well.
"We got a big stretch coming up after the off day," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Wednesday. "It's a good stretch of games. So looking to give guys days off here and there to keep them as fresh as possible. ... That's important. We got the off day coming up, that'll be another nice breather for guys. After that, I think it's 17 straight. Something you want to be careful of and cognizant of."
The 17-game stretch has the chance to either turn around or break Seattle's season. In addition to winning games, the Mariners will need to make sure the team stays healthy during and coming out of the trip.
The Mariners are 37-36 and 5.5 games back of the Houston Astros. They are 0.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot as we near the halfway point of the season.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS OFFENSE DISAPPEARS IN 3-1 LOSS TO BOSTON RED SOX: The Mariners closed out the homestand with a series loss in a rubber match against the Red Sox on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
BRYAN WOO EMBRACING ROLE IN THE COMMUNITY: The third-year Seattle Mariners pitcher discussed playing a role in the community after hosting an event with Seattle Children's Hospital on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
OPINION: THE SEATTLE MARINERS CAN'T WASTE CAL RALEIGH'S HISTORIC SEASON:Seattle can't let the Platinum Glove winning catcher's season go to waste and needs to be aggressive in making the playoffs.CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.