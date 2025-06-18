Seattle Mariners Offense Disappears Again in 3-1 Loss to Boston Red Sox
SEATTLE — For the second time in three days, the Seattle Mariners offense fell back into negative trends.
The Mariners offense went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left five runners stranded in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park. Seattle fell to 37-36 with the loss and dropped to five games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. Boston took the final AL Wild Card spot from the M's with the win.
"It's a tough one today," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "But you look at the homestand overall — 4-2. You feel pretty good about that, and we head to the road now. ... We'll just continue to take this and take some confidence from this one and move forward on the road."
The Red Sox drew first blood in the top of the second. In the first pitch of the inning, Marcelo Mayer hit a solo home run over the right field fence to put the Boston in front 1-0.
The Mariners were able to respond in the home half of the second. Randy Arozarena hit a lead-off double that was dropped in the outfield by left fielder Jarren Duran. Arozarena moved to third on a sacrifice fly hit by Mitch Garver, which set Arozarena to score from third on a wild pitch for a 1-1 tie.
Seattle was in prime position to add on after Arozarena's run. Donovan Solano and Ben Williamson hit back-to-back singles with one out. The Mariners couldn't capitalize and the game turned over to the third two at-bats later.
"We're trying to create the traffic and put the pressure on the defense and the pitcher," Wilson said. "We've been able to do that. I think, when we talk about (Lucas Giolito) in the first game and (Garrett Crochet) today, they made some good pitches when they had to to get out of some tight spots. We're gonna continue to create that and get the traffic on and get them in, and that's how we're gonna continue to play."
Those missed opportunities came back to haunt Seattle, as they often have this season.
Trevor Story hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the top of the fourth for the eventual final of 3-1. It was 107.3 mph off the bat and traveled 402 feet to left field.
Despite the metrics of the homer, it was more a good swing Story than it was a bad pitch from M's starter Luis Castillo.
The offering from Castillo was a 95-mph sinker below the zone — a pitch more likely to draw a ground ball than a 400-foot blast.
"It was a surprise," Castillo said after the game via translator Freddy Llanos. "In those situations, you kind of want to throw a pitch to get that double play. And for me, I think it was kind of a perfect pitch to get that ball to roll over to hit that double play. But (Story) was able to make the really good swing and get out of it."
Castillo limited the damage to Mayer's and Story's respective homers. He finished with five strikeouts in six innings, walked two and allowed three earned runs on three hits (two home runs).
The Mariners got a runner on with one out in the bottom of the fourth and fifth, respectively, but left both stranded.
Boston's pitching staff quieted Seattle's lineup for good after the fifth. The Red Sox faced the minimum of 12 total Mariners hitters from the sixth through ninth innings.
Seattle had a positive homestand overall and finished 4-2. It will look to take the good from the six-game stretch into a road trip comprised of the first 10 of 17 consecutive games without a day off for the Mariners.
Seattle will get a break on Thursday before facing the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field at 11:20 a.m. on Friday. George Kirby will take the mound for the Mariners against a to-be-determined Cubs pitcher.
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.