Seattle Mariners Manager Comments on Offensive Struggles
The Seattle Mariners are looking to move on from one of their most disappointing series of the season.
The Mariners had to go against Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes on Friday but before that they suffered three straight losses and were swept by the Detroit Tigers.
The sweep itself wasn't what hurt the most from that series (although that obviously wasn't great). It was the way Seattle lost.
The first game of the series was a 15-1 blitzing from Detroit. The last two losses both happened after the Mariners led late only for the Tigers to hit game-tying or go-ahead home runs.
And it didn't have to be that way.
Seattle left several potential scorers stranded on the bases on Wednesday and Thursday. It went 2-for-20 with runners in scoring position the last two games of the series. The Mariners lost those two contests 3-2 and 2-1, respectively.
Seattle manager Scott Servais offered a candid and passionate detailing on the offense's struggles over the last few days before Friday's game against the Pirates:
"We did not play good offense in Detroit," Servais said. "I think we were waiting around for things to happen and there's no point in waiting around for (Paul Skenes on Friday). Let's get it after it tonight. If it looks like you can hit it hard — take a good swing at it and see what happens. ... We had some opportunities to extend leads in games which hurt us, obviously, when the home runs came back and got us. ... Don't wait around. Let's just go make it happen. At the end of the day, if they throw you something you're not looking for and you swing and you look bad, so what? Who gives a f---? Sorry. But it's where we're at. Let it hang out and let's see where it goes from there."
The frustration in Seattle's offense has been vocally expressed from fans, local media pundits and evidently now the manager.
Now it's a matter of seeing if that frustration can actually transfer over to results.
