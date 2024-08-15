Detroit Tigers Sweep Seattle Mariners in Low-Scoring Contest
The Seattle Mariners followed arguably their most impressive series wins of the season with one of their most disappointing series losses.
The Mariners lost 2-1 to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. The loss secured a series sweep for the Tigers and Seattle managed just one hit in the loss. The Mariners scored three combined runs on Wednesday and Thursday — both were bullpen days.
The loss dropped Seattle to 63-59 on the season and it fell to three games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. It's the largest deficit in the division all season for the Mariners.
"It does come down to creating some offense (and) scoring some runs," Seattle manager Scott Servavis said in a postgame interview Thursday. "When you're living on the edge — 2-0, 1-0 — you don't leave yourself any room for error and that's what happened the last couple nights. ... They beat us. They played better than us, they got big hits and shut us down offensively."
Seattle's one run wasn't even off it's only hit.
Justin Turner was walked with the bases loaded in the top of the first to put the Mariners up 1-0.
From then on — Bryce Miller kept a Tigers offense that put up 15 against Seattle on Tuesday at bay.
Miller pitched seven innings and let up just two hits, allowed no earned runs and gave up no free bases. He struck out nine batters.
"Bryce Miller can't do anything more than he did today," Servais said. "Just awesome outing. Much like we got (Wednesday) night."
On the other end of Miller's quality start — the Mariners went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. They left the bases loaded in the top of the first after Turner's RBI walk. Their only hit was a Victor Robles double in the top of the fifth.
Miller was pulled after the seventh inning and Yimi Garcia took the mound. He gave up a lead-off walk to Detroit center fielder Parker Meadows. Garcia got two quick outs but Meadows reached second via a stolen base amd third via a groundball.
Seattle's All-Star reliever Andres Munoz entered the game with Meadows on third and shortstop Javier Baez at the plate. Baez hit a two-run go-ahead homer to left-center field on a 2-1 count for the eventual final of 2-1. It was the first hit given up by Munoz since July 4 and the first earned run he's allowed since June 26.
With one-and-a-half months left in the regular season — it's gut-check time for Seattle. It's trailing a surging Houston team that's set to take on the Chicago White Sox. And the Mariners have the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers remaining on the road trip. Things aren't going to get easier.
Seattle will take on the Pirates and NL Cy Young and Rookie of the Year candidate Paul Skenes at 3:40 p.m. PT Friday. Pittsburgh is on a 10-game losing streak.
Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Mariners.
