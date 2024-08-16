Seattle Mariners Starter Bryce Miller Leading The League in Impressive Category
The Seattle Mariners starting pitching staff has been the best in the league for most of the season.
The rotation of Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller and Logan Gilbert is the only one in the league to have four hurlers with over 100 strikeouts, lead the league in total quality starts and led the league in starts of seven-plus scoreless innings pitched.
Miller added another league-leading accolade to his resume on Thursday despite the team's 2-1 loss against th Detroit Tigers.
Miller pitched seven innings on Thursday and allowed no earned runs and only two hits. He struck out nine batters in the process.
According to a tweet from the Mariners Pod's Gary Hill Jr., it was Miller's eighth start this season with five or more innings with no earned runs allowed — the most in the league ahead of Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler and Cincinnati Reds starter Hunter Greene.
It was Miller's fourth start out of his last six where he's pitched at least six innings and hasn't allowed a run.
Miller has a 3.29 ERA in 24 starts this season with 128 strikeouts in 139.2 innings pitched. It's just his second year in the major leagues.
Miller and Woo's development in their second years in the big leagues has helped turn the Seattle bullpen into the force it is.
Now it's just a matter of the offense actually giving the rotation some run support.
The Mariners are scoring 3.97 runs a game. That's 27th in the league according to teamrankings.com.

