Mariners' Mitch Garver Says He's Receiving Death Threats Over Poor Play
On Wednesday, after a tough game in which he went 0-for-5 and left several runners on base, Seattle Mariners C/DH Mitch Garver said he's been receiving death threats from fans.
The comments were made to the media after the Mariners 3-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox, one that helped the Mariners fall back to an even tie in the American League West race with the Houston. Garver left the bases loaded in the top of the 10th but failed to come through, one of multiple times he came to the plate with runners in scoring position on Wednesday.
Warning, some of the language below in a post on "X" from Ryan Divish of the Seatle Times, is not appropriate for some readers.
Mitch Garver, fighting back emotions, on trying get out of his struggles:
"It's probably the hardest I've ever had to grind. This is by far the worst I've ever played in my career. Tough on myself and my family with the death threats, the 'retire' and 'you suck' and 'fucking kill yourself' and all that shit. It's getting old. The only way I change it is if I play better, but it's like continuing right now. So the worse, I play more here. And rightfully so. I'm not playing well."
Garver was signed to a two-year, $24 million contract this season and just hasn't produced as expected. He's hitting .168 with 12 homers and 38 RBI. Though he's shown flashes and provided some big home runs in a Mariners uniform, it just hasn't been consistent enough.
That said, there's no excuse for fans treating him - or any player - this way. Garver clearly comes to work each day determined to get better and reward the team's investment in him. There's being a passionate fan who wants your team to do well, and there's being a poor fan who stoops to the lowest of human lows when athletes struggle.
Be the former, not the latter.
The Mariners will be off on Thursday.
