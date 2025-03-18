Seattle Mariners' Mitch Haniger is Part of Very Small Group in Home Run History
The Major League Baseball season kicked off on Tuesday morning with the first of two games in Tokyo between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.
Ahead of that game, noted MLB researcher Sarah Langs posted a historical note, which includes Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger.
Dansby Swanson has a HR in Canada, USA & England
Kyle Tucker has a HR in Canada, Mexico & USA
Either can join this list of players with a HR in 4 countries/territories:
Mitch Haniger
Manny Machado
Xander Bogaerts
Michael Brantley
Tony Clark
h/t @EliasSports
Haniger, 34, is headed into the ninth healthy season of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Mariners and San Francisco Giants. A career .250 hitter, he was an All-Star for the M's in 2018 and hit 39 homers back in 2021. Owed $15.5 million this season, there are questions about Haniger's future with the Mariners. He could make the roster, operating as a designated hitter/backup outfielder, or he could be designated for assignment. However, as he's battling a bum shoulder, he could also start the year on the injured list.
With reference to Langs's note: Haniger has homered in the United States and in Canada against the Toronto Blue Jays. He homered in Mexico in 2023 as a member of the San Francisco Giants and he homered in Japan in 2019 as the M's opened the season there that year.
The Mariners will open this season on March 27 at home against the Athletics. Seattle is coming off a season in which it went 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game.
