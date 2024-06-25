Seattle Mariners Move Another Intriguing OF Prospect Up a Level
On the same day that the Seattle Mariners promoted MLB Top 100 prospect Laz Montes to Single-A Everett, they have promoted another outfield prospect to Double-A Arkansas.
Per Cuban Baseball Insider Francys Romero on social media:
Source: Cuban OF Victor Labrada (24) was promoted to Arkansas, Double-A.
He had a great start to the season in Everett, High-A, with .308 AVG, 21 XBH, 24 RBI, 24 SB.
Ironically enough, our friends over @MarinerMuse recently posted about Labrada as well.
Víctor Labrada has a fascinating story:
- Left Cuba and signed with the Mariners in 2019 at age 19
- Has nearly 1,100 career plate appearances with the AquaSox and has played there from 2021-2024
- Finally putting it together at age 24:
Given that he's now at Double-A, Labrada bears paying real attention to. However, given the years-long run he got at Single-A, it's likely he'll need time to adjust to the pitching and ballparks in Double-A. He is not currently ranked in the M's Top 30 prospects by MLB.com but that's probably going to change at the next rankings update.
The Mariners need to make upgrades at the trade deadline, as they could use multiple offensive pieces, another fifth starter and another bullpen arm, so it will be interesting to see Labrada is valued all around. Will other teams want to acquire him in a deal? Will the M's acquiesce and move on from him? It all remains to be seen at the deadline, which is just over one month from now.
The Mariners will take on the Rays on Tuesday at 3:50 p.m. PT.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady