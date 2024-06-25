Seattle Mariners Move Another Intriguing OF Prospect Up a Level

Víctor Labrada has a fascinating story:



- Left Cuba and signed with the Mariners in 2019 at age 19

- Has nearly 1,100 career plate appearances with the AquaSox and has played there from 2021-2024

- Finally putting it together at age 24: .313/.418/.514 for a .932 OPS with 20 SB https://t.co/1QPSoTJpmT