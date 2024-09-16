Seattle Mariners Move Past New York Yankees on Fun List in Recent History
With a comeback win on Saturday night against the Texas Rangers, the Seattle Mariners passed the New York Yankees in some fun and recent baseball history.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most walkoff wins recorded by a team since the 2017 season in MLB:
70- Athletics
64- Phillies
62- Giants
60- @Mariners (Thanks to Randy Arozarena's 9th inning RBI single in tonight's 5-4 victory against the Rangers)
59- Yankees
57- Pirates
57- Mets
57- Rays
56- Rockies
56- Braves
Arozarena hit the game-winning single in that 5-4 win and then the Mariners won a 7-0 shutout on Sunday afternoon. Seattle is now 77-73 on the season with 12 games to play. They are 4.5 games back of the American League West-leading Houston Astros and 2.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the wild card.
The Mariners' ability to win in walk-off fashion shows a few things about the team in the last few years: They play a lot of close games, and they have a lot of resolve.
Though Seattle has typically struggled offensively, they have always been able to fight and rarely give in over the course of a game or the course of a season.
The M's are off on Monday but will be back in action on Tuesday when they take on the New York Yankees. It will be a difficult series, considering New York is currently leading the American League East. They are also battling for the top overall seed in the American League playoffs.
These two teams met earlier in the year in New York, splitting a four-game series.
