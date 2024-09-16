Seattle Mariners Move Past New York Yankees on Fun List in Recent History

Most walkoff wins recorded by a team since the 2017 season in MLB:

70- Athletics

64- Phillies

62- Giants

60- @Mariners (Thanks to Randy Arozarena's 9th inning RBI single in tonight's 5-4 victory against the Rangers)

59- Yankees

57- Pirates

57- Mets

57- Rays

56- Rockies

56- Braves