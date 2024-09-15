Seattle Mariners Young Ace on Track to Lead Baseball in Awesome History Over Last 22 Years
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo is on track to make some incredible baseball history this season.
Per a great story from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times:
Through his 19 starts this season, the 24-year-old right-hander has thrown a strike on 73.8% of his first pitches. Over a full season, that’s the highest first-pitch strike rate of any MLB pitcher — starter or reliever — in FanGraphs’ database, going back to 2002.
Woo's ability to pound the zone and get ahead of hitters has been huge for the Mariners this season. It's also been huge for his confidence and personal development. When you can get ahead of hitters like he does, you can dictate terms of an at-bat. It keeps hitters off-balance and allows Woo to set up everything he wants to do over an at-bat, which includes using his devastating sinker and a developing changeup/sweeper arsenal.
The 24-year-old Woo has gone 8-2 this season with a 2.38 ERA. He pairs with Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Luis Castillo and Bryce Miller to make up the best starting rotation in the sport. Woo recently carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of a start on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres.
He's "only" made 19 starts this season because of early season elbow problems that kept him on the injured list. Furthermore, he had a hamstring issue that sidelined him at the end of June.
The Mariners will be back in action against the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon. Woo will pitch in the next series against the New York Yankees.
