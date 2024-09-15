Seattle Mariners Named Top Landing Spot For Free Agent Star
Even though the 2024 season is not over yet, it's never too early to have a little fun with some offseason speculation.
According to B/R Walkoff, the Seattle Mariners are the "best landing spot" for Houston Astros star (and pending free agent) Alex Bregman.
First, let's get some facts out there. Bregman is still a very good player. Entering play on Saturday, he was hitting .258 with 23 homers and 67 RBI. He's also 30 years old and will play next season at 31.
The case for:
- The Mariners have utilized some combination of Josh Rojas, Dylan Moore and Luis Urias at third base this season and Bregman is a clear upgrade over that.
- Getting Bregman on your team means he won't be on the Houston Astros moving forward. Any chance you have to weaken your biggest rival is a good thing.
- It's not your money. Ownership in Seattle feels they have financial problems, but that's not your problem, so spend away!
The case against:
- Bregman will likely seek a contract above $150 million - and probably $175. Do you want the supposedly cash-strapped Mariners spending all they have on a soon-to-be 31 year-old who is hitting just .258? Furthermore, Bregman is striking out more this season and is on track to walk his fewest amout of times since 2021.
- He's on the down side of 30. We've seen what's happened to big-name free agents like Javier Baez, Trevor Story and Kris Bryant. They've all cratered in their new scenes. Do you want that to be the M's?
These will be the discussions being held by the Mariners this offseason, but for now, the M's need to worry about doing all they can to finish the season with a bang.
They'll play the Texas Rangers again on Sunday afternoon.
