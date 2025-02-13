Brady's Spin: Seattle Mariners Need to Call Boston Red Sox About a Trade Right Now
On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox made the long-awaited move, signing former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman to a three-year deal worth $120 million.
The move benefits the Seattle Mariners in that Bregman is now out of the American League West, but it also certainly means that the Red Sox are a bigger threat to the Mariners in the playoff race, as they could limit the M's chances to get a wild card.
But after adding Bregman, the Red Sox are now in a precarious roster situation, and the M's could stand to benefit further. It appears that Bregman will play second base in Boston, with Triston Casas at first, Trevor Story at shortstop and Rafael Devers at third.
This move means that the playing time is now limited for former top prospect Vaughn Grissom and current top infield prospects Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell, both of whom are top-15 prospects in the sport.
Undoubtedly, it's time for the Mariners to call the Red Sox and try to make a move that helps both sides. The Mariners need major league talent in the infield, having not done enough this offseason to address their needs, and the Red Sox need to clear the logjam. Would the Red Sox be willing to trade Grissom to Seattle, or are the M's committed to the idea of Ryan Bliss there?
Even if the M's acquired Grissom, is he going to block Cole Young, who is knocking on the doorstep of the majors himself? Right now, it doesn't matter. The 2025 Mariners need help and Grissom could potentially provide it, and it would seem that the cost wouldn't be that great considering the whole industry knows that he's blocked in Boston.
If the Mariners want to bring Young up this season, could Grissom move to third with Jorge Polanco becoming the team's regular designated hitter?
They are all ideas worth exploring if you're Jerry Dipoto and Co.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! After an offseason hiatus, the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is BACK! We talk about the offseason, ownership issues and more, including a talk with former Baseball Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson about his relationship with Ichiro. CLICK HERE:
WATCH THE M'S: The Mariners will broadcast 15 games this spring via TV and webcast. Here's more details. CLICK HERE:
VOGEY'S BACK: Former Mariners All-Star Daniel Vogelbach has apparently retired and taken a job with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.