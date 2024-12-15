Seattle Mariners Now Facing Competition in Battle to Sign Veteran Carlos Santana
We heard this past week from Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times that the Seattle Mariners were hoping to have a deal with veteran first baseman Carlos Santana wrapped up within a week.
However, the M's now face increased competition on the Santana front in the form of the Minnesota Twins, who would like to bring him back as well.
Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star-Tribune wrote about the Twins interest this week:
The Twins have interest in a reunion with Carlos Santana, who won a Gold Glove last year.
The 38-year-old Santana just finished his 15th year in the big leagues with the Cleveland franchise, the Royals, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mariners, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers and Twins. As Nightengale mentioned, he won a Gold Glove this season - the first of his career.
A switch-hitter with some power, he also hit .238 with 23 homers and 71 RBI. With the M's, he hit 15 homers in 79 games during the 2022 season. He helped lead them to the playoffs that season, breaking the drought after coming over from the Royals. He's known to be good friends with Julio Rodriguez and the M's desire to bring in someone who is a veteran clubhouse presence. They've been connected to both Santana and Justin Turner this offseason.
Turner ended the 2024 season with the M's after a mid-season trade from the Toronto Blue Jays. Seattle went 85-77, missing the playoffs for the second straight year.
They haven't won an American League West title since the 2001 season.
