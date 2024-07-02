Brady's Take: Mariners Obviously Need More From Their Core
We can talk about trade deadline and all the moves that the Seattle Mariners should make all we want, but the bottom line is this: If the M's team leaders don't produce like they are capable of, none of it is going to matter.
There's a fundamental principle that I hold to key to my heart in sports: Your stars have to play like stars. And right now, the Seattle Mariners stars are not doing that.
Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, J.P. Crawford, Jorge Polanco, and to a lesser degree, Mitch Garver, have to step up or the M's will find themselves sweating out a chance at a wild card berth for the fourth straight year.
Take a look at these numbers:
Player
Career OPS+
2024 OPS+
2023 Batting Avg.
2024 Batting Avg.
Julio Rodriguez
125
84
.275
.247
JP Crawford
103
98
.266
.215
Cal Raleigh
105
97
.232
.202
Mitch Garver
119
89
.270
.172
Jorge Polanco
109
72
.255
.197
Whether you are analytically-inclined or traditional stat-inclined, you can see that those five players are currently performing well-below their career norms, and well-below their recent 2023 production.
If the Mariners want to hold onto win the West for the first time since the 2001 season, they are clearly going to need improvement from each of those five players. Their own improvement, or their continued regressions, will be more pivotol to this team's chances than any outside addition.
In the case of Garver and Polanco, these are the guys that the organization identified, targeted and paid this offseason. They need to live up to the investments made in them. In the case of Rodriguez, Crawford and Raleigh, these are the guys that the organization has chosen to build around internally. Rodriguez and Crawford have also been paid and invested in long-term, and they need to step up to that investment as well. They have obviously done it before, but this is a "what have you done for me lately" kind of situation.
The Mariners play the Orioles on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. ET.
