Mariners' Top Prospect Unable to Play in Canada in Frustrating Legal Development
Seattle Mariners' top prospect Laz Montes is currently working out with Triple-A Tacoma because he's unable to play games at the moment for Single-A Everett. It all stems from an immigration status issue.
Here's the latest, per Rainiers' broadcaster Mike Curto:
Mariners top prospect Lazaro Montes is working out (but not playing) with the Rainiers this homestand while his Everett Aqua Sox are in Vancouver. Montes is from Cuba and something about his immigration status doesn't allow him into Canada.
It's certainly unfortunate that Montes is going to miss out on valuable game repetitions, having just been moved up Everett, but there is a lot to be gained by working out with players who have more experience and by talking with the Triple-A coaching staff.
Montes is the Mariners No. 4 ranked prospect per MLB.com. He was ranked the No. 53 prospect by the entire sport in the latest Top 100 rankings, which were released on Monday.
Between Single-A Modesto and Everett (just six games), he's hitting an impressive .313 while boasting a .412 on-base percentage. The 19-year-old already has 14 homers and 77 RBI and has added 15 doubles.
He's drawn comparisons to Houston Astros' slugger Yordan Alvarez because of his size and power, and given that both are from Cuba. As the trade deadline looms at the end of the month, other teams will surely look to acquire Montes, but the Mariners will do their best to hold on to him.
Seattle had five Top 100 prospects in those latest rankings.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) M's don't look they'll be able to acquire Vlad Guerrero Jr.