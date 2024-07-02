Seattle Mariners Now Have Five Top 100 Prospects Based on Latest MLB.com Rankings
The newest edition of the MLB.com Top 100 prospect list was released on Monday and the Seattle Mariners now have five players in the Top 100.
In addition to simply having five players in the Top 100, there was also positive movement for the M's in terms of player rankings.
Cole Young is the highest-rated of the M's prospects at No. 23 while catcher Harry Ford checks in at 24. Colt Emerson, a first-round draft pick from 2023, sits at No. 44 while outfielder Laz Montes is at 53. Finally, shortstop prospect Felnin Celesten checks in for the first time at No. 92.
This is excellent news for the Mariners for several reasons. First, you simply like to have a solid base for the future and having a good farm system affords that. Second, the Mariners have consistently been one of the worst offenses in baseball over the last four years, so to have five position player prospects all coming down the pipeline is a positive sign too.
Thirdly, the trade deadline is coming up later this month. The Mariners clearly need outside help if they want to get over the hump and win the American League West for the first time since 2001. While you never want to move good talent, the M's at least have enough of a surplus that they could make a move without it decimating the system. Furthermore, with five Top 100 prospects, they likely can get a seat at the table for any deal better than most other teams.
