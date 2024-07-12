Mariners Offense Did Something it Hasn't Done in Last Two Years on Thursday
The generally frustrating Seattle Mariners offense broke out in a big way on Thursday night as the M's handled the Los Angeles Angels by a score of 11-0.
This marks the second time in three games that the M's have scored at least eight runs and it's no coincidence that they've gone 3-0 in those three games. As a result of the three-game winning streak, Seattle is now 52-43 and continues to lead the American League West by 2.0 games over the Houston Astros.
It wasn't just the 11 runs or the 15 hits though that made this performance impressive for Seattle, it was the pressure they applied on the Angels right from the outset.
J.P. Crawford started the game with a single, with Josh Rojas following with a single. Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh each singled as well while Luke Raley was hit by a pitch. This marks the first time since August of 2022 that the M's had the first five hitters all reach base in a game.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Each of the @Mariners first 5 batters reached base in tonight's game (4 1B, 1 HBP).
It's the first time since Aug. 3, 2022 at New York-AL (2 1B, 2 HR, BB) that Seattle's first 5 men to the plate have reached base in a game.
One of the big concerns for the Mariners offense has been not being able to cash in on traffic - especially early in games. They alleviated both of those concerns on Thursday.
They'll try to do it again on Friday, but it will be a stiffer test as Angels lefty Tyler Anderson takes the ball against Bryan Woo.
Anderson is 8-8 with a 2.81 ERA while Woo is 3-1 with a 1.77. First pitch is 6:38 p.m. PT.
