Seattle Mariners Offense is in Miserable Company Around Baseball in 2024
The Seattle Mariners are in the midst of some terrible company around baseball after another woeful performance on Tuesday night.
The M's were shut out by the Baltimore Orioles in a 2-0 loss at T-Mobile Park. They've now lost nine of their last 12 games and three straight. After leading the American League West by 10.0 games just two weeks ago, they now lead the Houston Astros by just 3.0 games.
The frustrating offensive performances are nothing new to the Mariners, who have routinely been an average to below-average offense over the last five years. However, this version of the M's is on track to have the worst batting average in team history and currently has the worst batting average in all of baseball at .218. Seattle struck out 11 times on Tuesday, marking the seventh straight games that they've K'd double-digit times.
For more context, check out this stat from M's Insider Luke Arkins on social media:
Most games with three-or-fewer runs scored this season…
CWS - 54
OAK - 53
MIA - 52
SEA - 45
WSN - 45
TOR - 44
COL - 42
SDP - 42
DET - 42
TEX - 41
TBR - 41
PIT - 41
#Mariners
Being on that list is a massive problem for the Mariners. Of the 12 teams on the list, only the Mariners and Padres are currently in playoff position. It simply is rarely sustainable to be this poor offensively.
Unfortunately, life won't get any easier for the M's in the near future. They'll see the Baltimore Orioles for two more games this week and then will welcome the Toronto Blue Jays (and their always raucous crowds) to T-Mobile Park over the weekend.
