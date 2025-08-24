Seattle Mariners Offense Lets Opportunities Slip in 2-1 Loss to Athletics
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners offense let prime opportunities slip from their grasp in a 2-1, 10-inning loss against the Athletics on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners were able to load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, which was a positive considering how the inning started.
Designated hitter Jorge Polanco walked to lead off the 10th. The next at-bat, right fielder Victor Robles, who made his return after a four-month layoff due to a left shoulder fracture, popped up a sacrifice bunt attempt into foul territory, which gave Seattle two runners on and one out.
"You're trying to bunt it to third base and make him field the ball," M's manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "Then he's got to vacate the bag. (Robles) just didn't get on top of it."
Shortstop J.P. Crawford hit a fielder's choice the next plate appearance to give the Mariners runners on the corners and two outs. Second baseman Cole Young was walked, and the M's had the bases juiced.
Left fielder Randy Arozarena stepped to the plate after Young's walk. He was responsible for the only offense of the game for Seattle to that point. He hit a soft ground ball that was fielded by A's third baseman Brett Harris, who threw out Young at second to end the game.
A's catcher Shea Langeliers hit a go-ahead, two-out RBI double in the top of the 10th to put the M's behind going into the bottom of the inning. His hit resulted in the eventual final of 2-1.
The Mariners fell to 69-61 with the defeat and dropped three games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West. The M's hold the final AL wild card spot by three games over the Kansas City Royals.
Arozarena hit a solo home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game 1-1. That score held through nine innings. It was his 24th homer of the year, which set a new single-season career-high.
Arozarena's home run guaranteed that Seattle starting pitcher George Kirby wouldn't be dinged with the loss.
The former All-Star put together a quality start of six innings, three strikeouts, three walks and one earned run allowed on four hits. His one earned run was on an RBI single hit by Athletics second baseman Darell Hernaiz in the top of the fourth.
The deficit could have been a lot worse for Kirby and the Mariners, but the fourth-year veteran was able to work around some trouble. He navigated around a based-loaded jam in the top of the second, which included him flipping the ball toward catcher Cal Raleigh at home to get out A's left fielder Tyler Soderstrom.
"I was trying to be just really fine tonight," Kirby said after the game. "Just really get in there, and I think mentally that was kind of hurting me a bit. I should just attack the zone. Get ahead instead of trying to throw these crazy strikes. Kind of glad I just grinded it out today."
A's' starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs, had a solid day of his own. He fanned three, walked two and allowed one earned run on two hits. He was pulled after he struck out catcher Cal Raleigh following Arozarena's homer.
"(Springs) is gonna change speeds, he's gonna mix it up on you," Wilson said. "That's what he continued to do tonight. It kept us off stride."
Both offenses could have put up better numbers. The A's finished 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine. The M's left seven on base and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.
Seattle will try to snap a three-series losing streak in the series rubber match at 1:10 p.m. PT on Sunday. Logan Gilbert will start for the Mariners and Jacob Lopez will start for the Athletics.
