Seattle Mariners Outfielder Hits First Home Run of 2025 in Minor League Game
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are in a good position for their final playoff push of 2025.
Entering Saturday, the Mariners were 69-60 on the season, two games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and occupied the final AL wild card spot by three games over the Kansas City Royals and four games over the Cleveland Guardians.
And Seattle will get more help in the final games of the season.
Outfielder Victor Robles has been on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers since Aug. 12. He's been on the injured list since April 7 due to a left shoulder fracture/dislocation.
In the Rainiers' 9-3 win against the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday, Robles hit his first home run of the season at either the major league or minor league level. It was a three-run shot in the bottom of the sixth that bolstered Tacoma's lead from 3-1 to 6-1. He finished the game 2-for-5 with two runs, a homer and three RBIs.
Robles has scored four runs in eight games in Triple-A. He's hit three doubles, a homer and nine RBIs. He's slashed .310/.375/.517 with an .892 OPS.
The team's current plan is for Robles to receive 40-50 plate appearances on his assignment before being activated. Once Robles returns from the injured list, he'll have to serve a 10-game suspension levied against him for throwing his bat at Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Joey Estes after the latter hit the former with a pitch.
Robles is currently appealing the suspension.
Robles has scored three runs in 10 games in the majors this season. He's hit three doubles with three RBIs and has slashed .273/.283/.341 with a .624 OPS.
