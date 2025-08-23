Dynamic Seattle Mariners Outfielder Returns to Lineup After Major Roster Move
SEATTLE — One of the Seattle Mariners most dynamic and multi-faceted players will play his first major league game in over four months against the Athletics at 6:40 p.m. PT on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners activated outfielder Victor Robles and designated utility player Dylan Moore for assignment in a corresponding move. Robles will be in the starting lineup his first game back in right field. He'll bat seventh against left-handed A's starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs.
Robles has been on the IL since April 7 due to a left shoulder fracture/dislocation he suffered making a catch against the foul net in a game against the San Francisco Giants on April 6.
Before his injury, Robles scored three runs in 10 games and hit three doubles with three RBIs. He slashed .273/.283/.341 with a .624 OPS.
Seattle sent Robles on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Aug. 12. In eight games in Triple-A, Robles scored four runs and hit three doubles and a home run with nine RBIs. He slashed .310/.375/.517 with an .892 OPS.
"As soon as (I) had an at-bat where (I) was able to get a double right-center field and be able to run the base, (I) felt good right away," Robles said in a pregame news scrum via translator and team bench coach Manny Acta on Saturday. " ... (I) feel excited to join (the lineup). Especially at this stage of the season where we're playing for something. (I) would like to be part of that lineup and contribute to get to the end."
Robles is currently appealing a 10-game suspension levied against him for throwing his bat at Las Vegas Aviators/Athletics pitcher Joey Estes after the former was hit by a pitch.
Robles will have to serve his suspension in the big leagues, but is allowed to play while it's under appeal.
"(My) agent communicated with the (MLB Players Association) and the Players Association is talking to MLB and that's how the process works," Robles said. " ... (I don't) have any knowledge on when (the decision) is gonna be, (I'm) just waiting for the appeal and then go from there."
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS GM EXPLAINS STARTING PITCHER'S MOVE TO BULLPEN: Emerson Hancock got a look as as a reliever during a game for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OUTFIELDER HITS FIRST HOME RUN OF 2025 IN MINOR LEAGUE GAME: Victor Robles, currently on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, left the yard for the first time this season. CLICK HERE
MARINERS THIRD BASEMAN JOINS ELITE GROUP OF HITTERS WITH LATEST HOMER: Eugenio Suarez became a part of an incredible list of players with his blast against the Athletics on Friday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.