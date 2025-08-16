Seattle Mariners Offense Makes Franchise History in Lights-Out Performance
NEW YORK -- The Seattle Mariners beat the New York Mets 11-9 in a thrilling back-and-forth affair at Citi Field on Friday night.
The Mariners led the game 1-0 and 2-1 before getting down 3-2. They then led the game 4-3 before getting down 6-4. The M's then scored one run in the sixth, five in the seventh and one in the eighth to take an 11-6 lead, before surrendering a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth.
Andres Munoz held on for his 29th save of the season in the bottom of the ninth, but the overall story of the night was the M's offense.
Seattle scored the 11 runs on 16 hits and got the 46th home run of the season from Cal Raleigh in the victory. In addition to that, Seattle recorded a franchise-record nine doubles, with Julio Rodriguez, Cole Young and Raleigh all registering two. Donovan Solano, Dylan Moore and Eugenio Suarez each had one as well.
Randy Arozarena, Raleigh, Rodriguez, Solano and Young all registered multi-hit games and eight of nine starters checked in with at least one hit.
Luis Castillo labored through four innings on the mound, giving up six runs. Caleb Ferguson earned the win in relief. He's now 3-2.
The win, coupled with a Houston Astros loss, has the Mariners just 0.5 games back in the American League West with 39 games to play. They are 68-55. The M's also lead the race for the first wild card spot by one game over the Boston Red Sox.
They'll take on the Mets again on Saturday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT.
