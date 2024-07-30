Seattle Mariners Miss Out on Top Trade Target But Luck Out Overall at Trade Deadline
BOSTON - The Seattle Mariners didn't end up landing versatile Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz at the trade deadline, but they lucked out that no one else did either.
Reports surfaced earlier in the day on Tuesday that the M's were in the running for Diaz and then it appeared that the Houston Astros were pushing hard as well. Considering that the M's and Astros are tied in the American League West standings (entering play on Tuesday), that could have been a disastrous outcome.
Cuban Baseball Insider Francys Romero said that Diaz will likely still be traded eventually, just not now. He reports that Tampa Bay wanted to acquire 3-4 players for Diaz, who is a free agent after the 2025 season.
Diaz would have been a nice get for Seattle, given his ability to play both first and third base, and his offensive profile. He's hitting .270 this year with nine home runs and could have been the veteran bat that the Mariners so desperately need to round out the offense.
All in all, the Mariners had a productive deadline by getting Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner on the offensive side, and Yimi Garcia and JT Chargois on the pitching side, but it still doesn't feel like quite enough for a team that ranks near the bottom in most offensive categories.
As for the Astros, they ended up bringing in former Mariner Yusei Kikuchi at the trade deadline in a much-panned trade. Seattle has three more games with Houston this season.
The Mariners are 56-52 and take on the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon at Fenway Park.
