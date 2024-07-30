Newest Mariner Justin Turner Says He's Excited to Join Seattle Team in Playoff Race
BOSTON - Newest Seattle Mariner Justin Turner is in the lineup on Tuesday after being acquired in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. He'll be hitting fourth and playing first base as the M's look to even their series with the Boston Red Sox.
Speaking with the media before Tuesday's game in Boston, Turner spoke of his excitement in joining the organization and of his limited relationships with Mariners players and staff, including Luke Raley and first base coach Krisopher Negron. He says he met manager Scott Servais for the first time randomly at breakfast on Tuesday.
Turner also said he hopes that his extensive experience can be something this current group of Mariners players can draw on.
"Hopefully I can be a calming voice, someone that guys are comfortable with, or get comfortable with, and they can come to with any questions or any situations and just try to help them out the best I can. I've been through just about everything you can through as a player..." Turner said.
The 39-year-old Turner will also be counted on to help the M's ailing offense, which ranks near the bottom in several offensive categories. He's hitting .254 this year, is difficult to strike out and adds a professional presence in the order. Lifetime, he's a .286 hitter who has made two All-Star teams.
He's played in 86 career playoff games and helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the 2020 World Series.
There's something poetic about Turner making his Mariners debut in Fenway Park, a place in which he excelled in 2023 as a member of the Red Sox. Turner downplayed the comfort factor in debuting in Boston, but he did say he enjoyed his time here in 2023. He had 23 homers and 96 RBI as a member of the Sox.
"Obviously this is a place I enjoyed playing. Had an outstanding year last year even though as a team we didn't accomplish what we wanted, but I definitely enjoyed playing here at this field and in this environment."
The Mariners and Red Sox play on Tuesday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. PT and then finish out the series on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
