Seattle Mariners Outfielder Looking Solid in Rehab Assignments
The Seattle Mariners are dealing with several injuries to key major leaguers and minor leaguers during the second-half of the season.
Some of those players dealing with ailments could miss the rest of the year — if they haven't been ruled out already.
But one of Seattle's injured players could be on his way back sooner rather than later.
Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone has been on the injured list since July 10 with a right adductor strain. Canzone suffered the injury against the Toronto Blue Jays and re-aggravated it against the San Diego Padres.
The original timeline for Canzone set his return somewhere in mid-August. But it looks like the second-year outfielder will be back in the near future.
Canzone has made two rehab starts with the team's Triple-A affiliate Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday and Friday and has looked good in his two injury outings.
He's gone 2-for-6 in both his outings. Both those hits were singles and Canzone hasn't cleared first base in either games, but his recent two rehab starts might end up him being activated sooner rather than later.
"(Canzone) will rehab through the weekend," Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said in a pregame interview Friday. "We'll reassess where he's at on Monday. Don't want to push it — but there's a chance he's activated at some point during this homestead, which is great — ahead of schedule."
Canzone was one of the starting outfielders for the Mariners before his injury but the performance of Victor Robles, the trade acquisition of Randy Arozarena, the pending return of Julio Rodriguez off the IL and Luke Raley's ability as an outfielder might demote Canzone to a fifth outfielder/pinch-hitter role.
Canzone was hitting .211 this season with seven home runs and 17 RBIs before his injury.
