Seattle Mariners Outfielder Goes Viral For Awesome Picture on Friday Night
We get so wrapped up in standings and statistics and contracts that we tend to forget that baseball is a game. It's a great game that often captured us as kids and created life-long memories.
Seatle Mariners star Randy Arozarena didn't forget that on Friday night when he gave a young M's fan the thrill of a lifetime by posing for a picture at Busch Stadium before the Mariners played the Cardinals.
Not only did Arozarena pose for the picture, he struck the "Randy pose" with the young fan. The @MLB account put the picture on its "X" channel:
Arozarena was acquired in a trade deadline deal with the Tampa Bay Rays this summer and is trying to help the M's make the playoffs for the second time in three years. Seattle enters play on Saturday at 72-70 and 4.5 games back of both the American League West and the American League wild card.
Seattle beat the Cardinals on Friday night 6-1 as Arozarena went 1-for-4 with a single and a sac fly. He's hitting just .218 this season between Tampa Bay and Seattle. He has 18 homers, 50 RBI and 20 steals. He's under contract for two more years but there are questions about whether or not the Mariners will retain him this offseason or trade him in an attempt to save money.
If he does stick around, he'll likely create many more memories for Mariners fans just like this one.
Seattle takes on the Cardinals again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 5:15 p.m. PT.
