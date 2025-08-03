Seattle Mariners Outfielder Goes Viral For Dugout Antics During Saturday's Game
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Texas Rangers on Saturday afternoon, falling 6-4 in 11 innings. With the defeat, the Mariners are now 59-53 and just one game ahead of Texas in the battle for the third and final wild card spot. They are also 3.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
While the game didn't end up in the M's favor, there were a few standout moments from the contest, including Randy Arozarena's game-tying home run in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Beyond that, injured M's outfielder Victor Robles went viral for his antics during a dugout interview with injured infielder Ryan Bliss. Bliss, who is out for the season with a torn left bicep, is back in Seattle with the team right now, and he caught up with the ROOT Sports telecast.
Robles elected to get in on the fun, as he went viral for his routine of putting sunflower seeds on Bliss's hat.
Known as a guy with a big personality, Robles is also back with the team as he works back from a fracture in his left shoulder. He's been seen working out at T-Mobile Park recently and could return to the roster in September if his recovery continues to progress.
The Mariners will take on the Rangers again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. PT. Rookie right-hander Logan Evans will pitch for Seattle against former Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom.
The Mariners will be off on Monday, the first off day since the All-Star break.
