Seattle Mariners Outfielder Victor Robles Was Among Elite Group of Hitters in 2024
One of the biggest highlights for the Seattle Mariners in 2024 was the career renaissance of outfielder Victor Robles.
The Mariners signed the former top-five prospect on June 4 after he was released by the Washington Nationals three days earlier.
Robles proved invaluable to Seattle. He took over as the team's lead-off hitter after starting shortstop JP Crawford landed on the injured list. Robles also filled in for Julio Rodriguez at center field when the latter was out with his own respective injury. When Rodriguez returned, Robles became the club's starting right fielder.
Robles was also arguably the Mariners best hitter once he got a consistent starting role.
Robles hit .328 with four home runs, 26 RBIs and stole 30 bases in 77 games with Seattle. He earned a two-year, $9.75 million extension with a $9 million club option for 2027.
And based on a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter), Robles was one of the game's most elite batters post-All-Star break.
According to a tweet from Kirk Snyder (@dynastyinfo411 on "X"), Robles hit .323 after the All-Star break in 2024. The only other players who had a better batting average than him in that stretch were Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bobby Witt Jr., Aaron Judge and Yordan Alvarez.
Robles was also on pace to steal 69 bases in 600 plate appearances.
Robles put up legitimate MVP numbers in his limited time with the Mariners and will be back as both the lead-off hitter and the starting right fielder in 2025.
There's question about whether or not Robles will be able to maintain those numbers across an entire season. Even if Robles' stats decrease slightly from 2024, he'll still be one of the better hitters and one of the most dangerous base runners on the team in 2025.
