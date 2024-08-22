Seattle Mariners Outfielder Out For Series Finale Against Los Angeles Dodgers
There was good news and bad news for the Seattle Mariners before Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The good news was that the Mariners would have a chance to make up a game in the American League West after the Houston Astros lost to the Boston Red Sox earlier in the day.
The bad news was that Seattle would be without its lead-off man.
Mariners center fielder Victor Robles will miss Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers with sore hip flexors. Plural.
Robles was pulled from Tuesday's 6-3 loss against Los Angeles after colliding with the wall trying to rob a Gavin Lux home run.
Robles was on the ground for a couple moments after the catch and was noticeably favoring his hip. He was eventually taken out of the game.
According to a tweet from the Seattle Times' Ryan Divish — Robles was feeling better on Wednesday but the Mariners will still try to avoid playing him for Game 3 against the Dodgers.
Luke Raley will fill in for Robles out in center field and as the lead-off man in the lineup.
Robles has been dealing with a nagging hip injury for several weeks but Tuesday's collision evidently had just enough impact for the team to make the decision to sit Robles for a game.
Robles is batting .256 this season with three home runs and 13 RBIs. He has 18 stolen bases and is 14-for-14 since signing with Seattle.
The Mariners would obviously like Robles in the lineup for the series finale against the Dodgers — especially with Jack Flaherty getting the start for Los Angeles.
But with 35 games left in the season and time winding down for Seattle to book a trip to the postseason — preserving Robles' health will be a top priority.
