Seattle Mariners Rival Reveals Major Injury Update as Division Race Continues
The Seattle Mariners have 35 games left in the season and are on the outside looking in to the postseason. They're 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West after Houston lost to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.
The Mariners are also 6.5 games out of the third AL Wild Card spot.
Seattle might have caught a little bit of a break for its postseason push with recent injury news from Houston.
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman missed the team's series Aug. 16-18 against the Chicago White Sox with some right elbow inflammation. He returned as a designated hitter for Houston's series finale Wednesday against Boston — but it doesn't look like the injury is going anywhere anytime soon.
According to a tweet from Fox 26 Houston's Will Kunkel — Bregman says the rest of the season is going to be day-to-day with his elbow. Bregman said he had "gremlins" in his elbow causing it to flair up, according to Kunkel.
"Alex Bregman says the rest of the (season's) going to be a day-to-day battle to take care of his elbow. He says there are 'gremlins' in the elbow causing it to flair up at times. As for returning to the field — he's not really sure. Bregman's UCL is fine."
Bregman is hitting .260 this season with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs.
Any injury to any player is unfortunate. But at this point in the season — the Mariners need all the help they can get if they hope to make the postseason. Houston's next 10 games include series against the Batimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals.
One of the Astros' best players is hurt and the team is preparing to play one of its toughest stretches of the season. There's no time better than now for Seattle to make up some ground.
