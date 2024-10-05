Seattle Mariners Make Revealing Comments on Baseball Ops Leader Jerry Dipoto
The Seattle Mariners went 85-77 this season but missed the playoffs for the second straight year. Despite a 10.0 game lead in the division in June and a generally-weakened American League, the M's couldn't capitalize.
They have made the playoffs just once (2022) since the 2002 season.
The Mariners failures to get to the playoffs have built up real animosity with the fan base, and some of the principal figures in the organization have also received that animosity. Co-owner John Stanton and President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto are chief among them.
In a wide-ranging interview on Friday with MLB.com, Stanton addressed some of the fans biggest concerns including future payroll, the firing of Scott Servais as manager, the hiring of Dan Wilson, and Dipoto's job status and performance.
Stanton wouldn't speak on Dipoto's actual contract status, but he did say that Dipoto would be back in 2025, which had been a question earlier this season. He also said that he believes in what Dipoto has helped build.
“I believe in Jerry,” Stanton said, “and Jerry is going to continue to lead our baseball organization into the future as the president of baseball operations -- and I believe passionately that he is the right guy to do that.”
Stanton also spoke of the systems and processes that Dipoto has helped cultivate all the way though the organization, several of which have helped the M's get to a place of regular contention - although not on the national playoff stage.
Under Dipoto, the Mariners have built a well-regarded farm system, a top-flight pitching staff, the "High Performance" camp and just had two minor league organizations win championships.
And though there have certainly been misses, Dipoto has been active on the trade market and he's found success in acquistions like Luke Raley, Eugenio Suarez, Teoscar Hernandez, and Luis Castillo. Victor Robles, Paul Sewald, Casey Sadler, Justin Topa have all been diamonds in the rough as well.
The Mariners will, once again, hope to put it all together in 2025.
