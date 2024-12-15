Seattle Mariners Pitcher Bryan Woo Makes Nearly $400K in Bonus Money
Seattle Mariners right-handed pitcher Bryan Woo took home nearly $400,000 in bonus money this week through the MLB pre-arbitration pool.
The Associated Press put out the full list of earners here, and MLBTradeRumors did a great job explaining how it all works.
The most recent collective bargaining agreement introduced a $50MM pool that is divided among players who have yet to accrue enough service time to reach arbitration. (Each team commits around $1.67MM to that fund every season.) The goal was to help highly-performing young players get paid earlier in their careers. Players are eligible even if they’ve signed a contract extension, as Witt did before the season
Woo's exact money totaled $362,483, which is just under half of his entire salary for the season. Woo wasn't the only Mariners player to take home a bonus, as Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, Bryce Miller, George Kirby and Luke Raley all ended up a little bit richer this week.
At 24 years old, Woo turned in an incredible 2024 season. Though he was on the injured list twice for elbow and leg problems, he went 9-3 with a 2.89 ERA. With mid-to-upper 90s velocity and a great sinker, he'll only get better as he develops his slider and changeup more regularly. Under team control through the 2029 season, he's one of the most exciting pitchers in all of baseball.
Teams have called to try to acquire Woo this offseason, but the M's have rebuffed offers at every turn.
The Mariners went 85-77, finishing second in the American League West and missing the playoffs.
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.