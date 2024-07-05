Seattle Mariners' Pitcher Bryce Miller Seemed Unamused By Umpires' Requests on Thursday
Seattle Mariners' pitcher Bryce Miller seemed unamused with the umpiring crew during Thursday's 7-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park.
After the game, Miller spoke about the things that the umps shared with him.
Via @LookoutLanding:
Bryce Miller said that he was "thrown off" because the umpires told him after the first inning he couldn't "flap" his glove again after he had stopped flapping. Also made him color in the white Adidas logo on his sleeve.
"So I did some doodling between innings," he said drily.
One of these requests seems fair, while the other does not.
Let's start with the glove-flapping. I'm actually surprised the umpires haven't said anything about this before. Once you come set, you really aren't allowed to move anymore. Miller likely flaps the glove to cover up a change in grips or to not tip off the hitter, but once you are set, you are supposed to be set. That seems like something he'll probably get called on again.
As for the logo on the shirt? That seems unnecessary. Pitchers aren't supposed to wear white sleeves or have white gloves because it could confuse the hitter (who could confuse it for the ball), but an Adidas logo on a sleeve? And a small one at that? When the entire uniform is white, and the hat, that seems like something that doesn't need to be talked about.
Miller went 5.2 innings and got a no-decision as the M's rallied to win. They'll be back in action on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m. PT.
