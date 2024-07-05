Popular Former Seattle Mariners Slugger Signs Deal to Head to Japan
Former Seattle Mariners' slugger Mike Ford has signed a deal to go to Japan and play in the NPB.
The deal was announced on Thursday. Per the Yakyu Cosmopolitan on social media:
The DeNA Baystars are signing 1B Mike Ford.
Ford, 32, is a career .205/.298/.402 hitter in 251 MLB games with 37 home runs.
Ford has spent parts of six years in the big leagues with the New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Mariners, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds. He spent two different tenures with the Mariners, appearing with them in 2022 and 2023. His 2023 tenure was memorable for fans because he provided some much-needed thump in that lineup.
In 83 games last year, he popped 16 homers and drove in 34 runs. He also had several key home runs late that fueled victories. That was his most successful major league season, and also represented the most games he'd played with a team in a major league season.
He became a free agent this past winter and signed a deal with the Cincinnati Reds but did not make the roster out of spring training. He played 17 games for Cincinnati this year and hit one home run while driving in four.
Ford will hardly be the only former Mariners player to be playing in a non-major league setting. Former M's second baseman Robinson Cano is currently leading the Mexican League in hitting and former M's outfielder Guillermo Heredia is battling it out for the batting title in South Korea.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
- CRAWFORD CRUSHING in CLUTCH: After hitting a big bases-loaded double on Thursday, JP Crawford is one of the best players in baseball when it comes to hitting in those situations. CLICK HERE:
- M's LEGEND STILL ON TOP OF HISTORY BOOKS: Atlanta Braves' lefty Chris Sale put together a huge performance this week, but he still trails Mariners' legend Randy Johnson in the all-time history books. CLICK HERE:
- SERVAIS SPEAKS on WOO: After going on the injured list last week with a hamstring strain, Bryan Woo is on the comeback trail. Manager Scott Servais spoke about his progress on Thursday. CLICK HERE: