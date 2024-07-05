Top Seattle Mariners Executive Makes Shocking Decision
The Seattle Mariners top brass experienced a shakeup on Friday when President of Baseball Operations Catie Griggs announced her resignation from the position.
Griggs chose to resign "to take a new position closer to family on the east coast," according to a news release issued by the Mariners on Friday.
Griggs will continue to work in her current position until later this month. After her departure, team chairman John Stanton will fill the role on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is hired.
A graduate of Dartmouth College, Griggs has worked with the Mariners since August of 2021. Before that, she was the chief business officer of the Major League Soccer team, Atlanta United, from August 2017-July 2021.
"I've truly had a mix of emotions as I made this incredibly difficult decision to resign from my role as president of business operations," Griggs said in the news release. "After much consideration, I have decided to prioritize our family and relocate back to the East Coast to be closer to both (my husband) Justin and my aging parents. "
Griggs has overseen several key events in recent Seattle and T-Mobile Park history. Those events include the Mariners 2022 playoff run, the 2023 MLB All-Star game and the 2024 NHL Winter Classic.
"I want to thank Catie for all her hard work and leadership over the past three years," Stanton said in the news release. "... In talking with her as she grappled with this decision to return to the East Coast, it was clear how much she valued the people that make our organization special."
A timeline was not provided on the search for a new president of business operations.
