Seattle Mariners Pitcher George Kirby Gets Decent Bonus In Pre-Arbitration Pool
The Seattle Mariners starting pitching rotation was arguably the best in the majors in 2024.
The group of Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo led MLB in quality starts and was the only rotation that had four pitchers start 30 or more games.
One of the pitchers to cross that threshold, Kirby, got a little bit richer as a result.
The pre-arbitration bonus pool list was released on Dec. 13. Players get a certain amount of money based on awards. For those players that don't win awards or place on specific honors, the bonus money is allocated via a WAR formula.
Kirby had a 1.9 bWAR (Baseball Reference WAR) and a 4.2 fWAR (FanGraphs WAR) in 2024. Based on that formula, Kirby netted a $446,287 bonus, according to the list of bonus recipients.
Kirby set career highs in strikeouts, innings pitched and games started. He had a 3.53 ERA with 179 strikeouts in 191 innings pitched across 33 starts.
Kirby is one of the best command pitchers in the league. His arsenal of seven pitches (four-seamer, slider, sinker, splitter, knuckle curve, cutter, knuckleball) led to him having a pitching run value of 14. That ranked in the 87th percentile in the league, according to Baseball Savant.
He also had a chase rate of 31.9%, which ranked in the 84th percentile in the league.
Kirby is up for his first year of arbitration in 2025 and is set to earn roughly $4.5 million in his first year of arbitration, according to Spotrac.
Kirby has spent three seasons in the majors and has started at least 25 games every year of his career and at least 30 over the last two. He hasn't registered an ERA above 3.53 in any of those three seasons.
Kirby is under team control for four more years including 2025.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS SIGN CONVERTED PITCHER TO MINOR LEAGUE DEAL: The Seattle Mariners signed a former Los Angeles Dodgers prospect with an intriguing history earlier in the week. CLICK HERE
MARINERS REPORTEDLY SEEING IF CASTILLO WILL WAIVE NO-TRADE CLAUSE: The Seattle Mariners have reportedly reached out to Luis Castillo's agent about whether or not he would be willing to be traded. CLICK HERE
ASTROS PULL OF DEAL WITH CUBS TO ACQUIRIE PAREDES, TOP PROSPECT FOR TUCKER: The Houston Astros traded away outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in return for a pitcher, infielder and a prospect. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.