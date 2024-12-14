Seattle Mariners Reportedly Gauging if Luis Castillo Will Waive No-Trade Clause
There's been a lot of chatter surrounding whether or not the Seattle Mariners will trade a starting pitcher in recent days.
And most of that speculation has involved veteran hurler Luis Castillo.
There's been several reports about whether or not Castillo will get moved, with some conflicting the others.
It was reported by Adam Jude of the Seattle Times on Friday that Seattle hadn't advanced past the exploratory stages in any talks involving the three-time All-Star. On the same day, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported that trade negotiations have gotten way past "exploratory."
Speier reported that talks with the Boston Red Sox have progressed to the point that the Mariners have contacted Castillo's agent, Rafa Nieves, about whether or not the 2023 All-Star will waive his no-trade clause.
Castillo is coming off a season where he had a 3.64 ERA with 175 strikeouts in 175.1 innings pitched in 30 starts. Castillo has started at least 30 games in four of the last six seasons.
The Red Sox have seemed to fully commit to rebuilding their starting rotation. They acquired Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox during MLB Winter Meetings and there's been reports that they've been in on top free agent hurler Corbin Burnes.
Castillo has three years remaining on his contract totaling $72.45 million with a $25 million vesting option for 2028, according to Spotrac. That deal could be considered a steal in the current market for starting pitchers. Max Fried signed with the New York Yankees on an eight-year, $218 million deal during Winter Meetings and Burnes' deal is expected to be around $30 million a year.
It's unsure to pinpoint where Castillo's trade availability truly lands based on the conflicting reports.
But it's looking more and more likely that for Seattle to make meaningful improvements to the offense, a pitcher will have to be traded.
